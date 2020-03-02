Sporting Kansas City ‘Save of the Game’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- FOX4 is proud to be the official partner of Sporting Kansas City for the 2020 season, and will feature a "Save of the Game" each match during Sporting AllAccess on Sunday nights at 10:45.

The first installment this season comes from Tim Melia, who stared down and stopped Lucas Cavallini's one-on-one effort in the 88th minute to preserve a 2-1 lead at the time. Sporting would add an insurance goal in stoppage time for a 3-1 win to open the season.

