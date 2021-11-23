Sporting Kansas City season and home opener announced for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — While Sporting Kansas City waits to see who their opponent will be in the Western Conference semifinals in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, the league announced every team’s home and season opener for the upcoming 2022 season.

Due to the 2022 World Cup being played in Qatar from November to December, the MLS regular season will be starting considerably earlier than usual.

The regular season will kickoff on Feb. 26, 2022, but Sporting Kansas City will open their campaign on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Atlanta United on Feb. 27.

A week later on March 5, Sporting KC will host Western Conference rival the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC has 15 season-opening wins and 10 victories in road openers, the most in league history.

The rest of the regular season schedule is expected to be released before the end of 2021.

Before the 2022 season starts, Sporting KC continue their push in the playoffs on Sunday against the winner of the Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake matchup Tuesday night.

If Seattle wins, they will host Sporting at Lumen Field. If Salt Lake wins, the Western Conference semifinal will be played at Children’s Mercy Park.