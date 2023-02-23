KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s season opener has been pushed back.

Due to severe winter weather in the Portland area, SKC’s opening match of the 2023 season against the Portland Timbers has been moved to 9 p.m. CT Monday, Feb. 27.

The two teams were originally supposed to play this Saturday, it what the team said was the earliest regular season match in club history.

Sporting Kansas City’s season kickoff event at Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park will remain scheduled for season ticket members from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. The event is not open to the general public.

All fans who reserved a ticket via SeatGeek for the watch party from 8-11:30 p.m. at Chicken N Pickle will receive information from the club.

The MLS will air games, including the Sporting vs Timbers game, on Apple TV for free for the first week of the season.

Sporting continues their road trip after Portland to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 4, before their home opener against La Galaxy on Saturday, March 11.