Sporting Kansas City ‘Shot of the Game’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- FOX4 is proud to be the official partner of Sporting Kansas City for the 2020 season, and will feature a "Shot of the Game" each match during Sporting AllAccess on Sunday nights at 10:45.

The first highlight shot of the season comes courtesy of Gadi Kinda, who took Luis Martins' pass and curled a left-footed strike beautifully into the top corner for a 2-1 lead over Vancouver. Sporting would score late to finish a 3-1 season opening win.

