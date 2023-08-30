KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is one of the first MLS teams to have its own NIL program.

SKC’s Name, Image and Likeness initiative, Sporting U, is designed to provide a platform for the club to celebrate and interact with homegrown athletes on college campuses across the Midwest region who have excelled in their sports.

The Sporting U NIL athletes receive a financial stipend for social media engagement, as well as tickets for Sporting KC home matches and merchandise from SportingStyle.

Here are the first five athletes that are part of the initiative:

University of Missouri kicker Blake Craig (Liberty North HS alum)

Kansas State University defender Jericho Frigon (Liberty HS alum)

University of Missouri midfielder Keegan Good (Park Hill South HS alum)

University of Kansas forward Hallie Klanke (Lee’s Summit West HS alum)

University of Kansas running back Devin Neal (Lawrence HS alum)

The club’s investment in the Sporting U NIL program also includes further value for student-athletes through assistance with strategic marketing and brand-building campaigns, in addition to professional development resources like mentorship and networking connections.

Men’s soccer players are ineligible for Sporting U to remain in compliance with all conflict-of-interest protections in place for NCAA-sanctioned student-athletes.

SKC also has Sporting U Pass that provides students at more than 240 universities across the country with $15 tickets in the Supporters’ Stand at Children’s Mercy Park for Sporting KC home matches.

Collegiate athletes interested in receiving more information about Sporting U NIL can visit SportingKC.com to contact the club for future consideration.