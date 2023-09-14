KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is keeping its top scorer in-house.

Mexican striker Alan Pulido signed a designated player extension to stay with Sporting through the 2026 MLS season. His contract was set to expire in the winter.

The 32-year-old international player joined Sporting from Liga MX side Chivas in 2020 and has amassed 29 goals and 11 assists in 61 matches across all competitions.

He’s currently tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot with 13 goals, and his 0.48 goals per match is the sixth-best scoring rate in MLS since the start of 2020 among players with at least 50 games played.

Pulido missed all of 2022 with a season-ending knee injury. A year later, he’s a leading candidate for the 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year award, he was voted MLS Player of the Month for June 2023 and has been selected to the MLS Team of the Matchday five times this season.

This extension comes in the middle of Sporting’s playoff push when they face six matches with teams all in playoff position as they claw their way up from 12th place in the MLS Western Conference.

Sporting is on the road, playing Minnesota United at 7:30 p.m. Friday.