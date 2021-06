KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MARCH 07: A general view as fans walk outside Children’s Mercy Park prior to the game between the Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on March 07, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local clothing brand Charlie Hustle teamed up with Sporting Kansas City on a T-shirt to raise money for the club’s Victory Project.

All proceeds from the “Force for Good” shirt will go to the Victory Project, SKC’s initiative to help children in need.

Our friends at @CharlieHustleCo collaborated with @victorykc to make a tee for 𝒈𝒐𝒐𝒅 🤝



100% of proceeds for #ForceForGood shirts benefit The Victory Project, modeled by honoree James & family!



Grab yours while supplies last at @cmpark or online 👇https://t.co/Hsp5jsoH75 pic.twitter.com/b1AHef9JNB — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) June 11, 2021

Victory Project honoree James and his family are joined by Sporting KC player’s to model the new shirt.

You can purchase the shirt online or at Children’s Mercy Park.