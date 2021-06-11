Sporting Kansas City without Alan Pulido in return to action Saturday

REUNION, FLORIDA – JULY 17: Alan Pulido #9 of Sporting Kansas City looks on before a penalty kick against the Colorado Rapids during a Group D match as part of the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 17, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an international break, the MLS regular season returns to action and Sporting Kansas City plays host to Austin FC for the second time this season.

SKC defeated the expansion side on May 9 by a score of 2-1 in forward Alan Pulido’s second game back in the starting lineup after starting the season coming off the bench.

This time around, Pulido will be absent as he continues his stretch with the Mexican men’s national team.

Pulido was called up to “El Tri” for a pair of Nations League games and a friendly match against Honduras on Saturday.

Sporting’s leading goal-scorer successfully made his penalty kick in a penalty shootout in the semi-final of the nation’s league against Costa Rica.

Pulido did not see game time in Mexico’s loss to the United Stated in the championship game.

The Mexican leads SKC with 5 goals on the season and is tied for third in the league.

Sporting is riding a three-game winning streak entering the home match which included a victory in their return to full capacity against Houston Dynamo on May 29.

The previous match up between the Austin FC and SKC marked the return of several former Kansas City soccer stars back to the city: Matt Besler, Josh Wolff and Davy Arnaud.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.