Sporting Kansas City’s Western Conference semifinal airing on FOX4

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 22: Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes in overtime penalty kicks to win the MLS Cup playoff game at Children’s Mercy Park on November 22, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City fans can watch the team’s Western Conference semifinal against Minnesota United FC on FOX4 this Thursday night in a fortunate turn of events for local soccer supporters.

FOX4 originally had the NFL’s Thursday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, but COVID-19 problems with Baltimore forced that game to get postponed.

NEWS: #SportingKC home match against @MNUFC in the #MLSCupPlayoffs has been rescheduled for Thursday and will be televised nationally on FOX. @SportingKCSTM and ticket holders: your existing tickets are still valid for entry on Thursday. https://t.co/0pVC0YNtUo pic.twitter.com/rEOPB3pr1J — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) November 30, 2020

Pre-match coverage for Sporting begins at 7 p.m., on December 3, followed by the game itself at 7:30 p.m. The game against the Loons was originally scheduled for December 2 on FS1.

Sporting KC finds itself in the thick of a hopeful run to MLS Cup after a thrilling victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in the quarterfinals at Children’s Mercy Park. After a rollercoaster in regulation and extra time ended in a 3-3 draw, goalkeeper Tim Melia stopped all three shootout attempts while Sporting’s shooters converted, pushing them through.

The Minnesota matchup will be the fourth between these two sides in 2020. MNUFC took the first meeting during the “MLS is Back Tournament” in Orlando, winning 2-1. Sporting bounced back with a 2-1 on the road at Allianz Field, and took the most recent meeting in September 1-0 win at home.

Sporting enters the match as the #1 seed in the west and winners of its last four, unbeaten since a 1-0 loss at FC Dallas on October 14.

The semifinal winner will play the winner between the #2 seed Seattle Sounders and #6 seed FC Dallas. Those teams play on Tuesday, December 1 at 7:30 on FS1.

Sporting will play at Children’s Mercy Park throughout the rest of the playoffs as long as they keep winning. Top-seeded Philadelphia already lost in the east, and MLS Cup will be played at the home of the highest remaining seed, leaving SKC in prime position to host.

MLS Cup will also be broadcast on FOX4 on Saturday, December 12. In a fun bit of trivia for Kansas City sports fans, each of KC’s last two professional sports champions have been crowned on FOX4: The Royals in 2015 and the Chiefs in 2020.

Sporting KC is looking to win its first MLS Cup since 2013 and third MLS title overall.