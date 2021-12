Sporting Kansas City 2022 schedule released

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell moves the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Real Salt Lake won 2-1.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After another early exit in the playoffs, Sporting Kansas City and their fans are getting prepared for the 2022 season.

The season will start early due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Sporting KC will begin the season on the road against Atlanta United and have their home opener a week later against the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC will be on the road to end the season on Decision Day at FC Dallas.

The club will have a home and away series with Real Salt Lake, who knocked them out of the playoffs.

🏡 March 5 can't come soon enough! We're ready to get back to the Blue Hell with y'all @cmpark



✈️ Start marking your away-days: the Road Warriors™️ are incoming!

🔗: https://t.co/YQjHdhLKw2#SportingKC pic.twitter.com/jWDDqInHdX — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) December 15, 2021

On May 7, Sporting will visit 2021 MLS Cup champions New York City FC at Citi Field.

Full Schedule

February 27 at Atlanta United – 2:00 p.m. – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

March 5 vs Houston Dynamo – 2:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

March 12 at Colorado Rapids – 8:00 p.m. – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

March 19 at Chicago Fire – 5:00 p.m. – Soldier Field

March 26 vs Real Salt Lake – 7:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

April 2 at Vancouver Whitecaps – 7:00 p.m. – BC Place

April 9 vs Nashville SC – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

April 17 at LAFC – 3:00 p.m. – Banc of California Stadium

April 23 vs Columbus Crew – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

April 30 vs FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

May 7 at NYCFC – 6:00 p.m. – Citi Field Stadium

May 14 at Portland Timbers – 9:00 p.m. – Providence Park

May 18 vs Colorado Rapids – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

May 21 at San Jose Earthquakes – 6:30 p.m. – PayPal Park

May 29 vs Vancouver Whitecaps – 8:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

June 12 vs New England – 2:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

June 19 at Nashville SC – 5:00 p.m. – TBC

June 25 at Seattle Sounders – 2:00 p.m. – Lumen Field

July vs New York Red Bulls – 7:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

July 9 at CF Montreal – 6:30 p.m. – Stade Saputo

July 13 at Minnesota United – 7:00 p.m. – Allianz Field

July 16 at Real Salt Lake – 8:30 p.m. – Rio Tinto Stadium

July 23 vs LAFC – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

July 30 vs Austin FC – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

August 6 vs LA Galaxy – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

August 13 at Austin FC – 8:00 p.m. – Q2 Stadium

August 21 vs Portland Timbers – 7:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

August 27 vs San Jose – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

September 4 at LA Galaxy – 7:00 p.m. – Dignity Health Sports Park

September 10 at Houston Dynamo – 7:30 p.m. – PNC Stadium

September 13 vs D.C. United – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

September 17 vs Minnesota United – 7:30 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

October 2 vs Seattle Sounders – 4:00 p.m. – Children’s Mercy Park

October 9 at FC Dallas – 4:00 p.m. – Toyota Stadium