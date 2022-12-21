KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has their opponents for the 2023 season.

Sporting KC will kick off in Portland against the Portland Timbers with the earliest regular season match in club history on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Sporting’s home schedule in begins with a home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 against five-time MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy and features a total of 17 matches, highlighted by 13 Saturday matches.

Sporting KC will get to host reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC on June 17 and MLS newcomers and automatic rival St. Louis City SC on Sept. 2.

The double blue will make two trips to St. Louis’ CITYPARK in the club’s first year in the Western Conference: first on Saturday, May 20 in the inaugural meeting with a national television audience on Fox Sports 1 and again on Saturday, Sept. 30 in a late-season showdown.

Sporting will also be on the road to Inter Miami CF for their first-ever matchup.