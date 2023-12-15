KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has acquired Honduran forward Alenis Vargas from Costa Rican side Futbol Consultants Desamparados.

Vargas signed a three-year MLS contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027. The Honduran will occupy an international slot on Sporting’s roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Vargas was loaned to Sporting Kansas City II in April and collected six goals and five assists while drawing three penalty kicks and helping the team reach the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with a third-place finish in the Western Conference. He has played as a striker and a winger.

Vargas is a native of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the same birthplace of former Sporting midfielder and longtime club great Roger Espinoza. He only began playing competitive soccer when he was 16.

The 6’2, 170-pound forward developed in the Leones Academy from 2019-2020 before joining the reserve team at Honduran powerhouse C.D. Olimpia in December 2020 at age 17.

Sporting KC now has 26 players on the roster and has the chance to add more in the MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday, December 19 and the MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage on Thursday, Dec. 21.