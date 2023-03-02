KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is bringing some help in the midfield.

SKC acquired 29-year-old center back Dany Rosero in a transfer from Colombian side Atletico Junior.

Rosero signed a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026 and will occupy an international slot on Sporting’s roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Rosero has more than 300 professional appearances across Argentina and his native Colombia, scoring 20 goals and competing in the esteemed Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

He began his career at Argentine club Arsenal de Sarandi as a teenager and spent the last seven seasons in the Colombian top-flight Categoria Primera A with Patriotas Boyacá, Deportivo Cali and Junior.

Rosero was lauded as one of the Colombian first division’s best center backs in 2022, starting 36 league games and helping lead Junior to the Copa Colombia finals.

Sporting took a narrow 1-0 loss at the Portland Timbers in their 2023 MLS season opener on Monday and remain on the road Saturday for a Week 2 matchup against the Colorado Rapids.

The Western Conference clash at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park kicks off at 8:30 p.m. CT.