Sporting KC adds homegrown talent to its roster ahead of MLS Super Draft

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City signed three academy players ahead of Thursday’s MLS Super Draft.

Midfielder Grayson Barber, forward Ozzie Cisneros and goalkeeper Brooks Thompson will join Sporting this season.

With the addition of these three players, 10 out of the 26 players on the team were developed through the club’s academy.

Barber competed with the academy from 2015-2017 before heading to Clemson. Cisneros played for Sporting’s academy the last five years. Thompson spent two years with Sporting KC II.

“We’re still looking at adding players to our roster. At the same time, I would say that because of the uncertainty with scheduling and everything else, it’s all going to be determined upon when we start, when SKC2 starts. It’s just going to have a lot to do with that,” Sporting KC Head Coach Peter Vermes told reporters Wednesday.

Sporting will have the 50th, 77th, and 82nd picks in the draft on Thursday.