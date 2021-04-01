Sporting KC and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reference ‘Kansas native Ted Lasso’ in April Fool’s jokes

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Nick Mohammed, from left, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt in “Ted Lasso.” The cast is nominated for a SAG Award for best ensemble in a comedy series. (Apple TV Plus via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is getting in on the April Fool’s Day fun as they announced the signing of Mexican international Dani Rojas from AFC Richmond, the fictional forward from the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

The press release from the team says Rojas is joining the team on loan in exchange for a “metric ton” of Kansas City barbecue sauce shipped AFC Richmond manager and Kansas native Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikas.

Rojas will occupy an international spot on Sporting’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa. He will immediately rival midfielder Ilie Sanchez as the nicest human being in Kansas City. Press Release

The team quoted Rojas’ catch phrase from the show, “Futbol is life.”

Along with Sporting, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Lasso as the Kansas Coach of the Year, apologizing to Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider, Wichita State women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams and men’s coach Isaac brown in the process.

Sorry @CoachBillSelf, @CoachBrandonKU, @WSUKeithaAdams, & @Coach_lBrown – on this April 1st, I have issued a proclamation recognizing @TedLasso as Kansas Coach of The Year. pic.twitter.com/oLHCcybOP8 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) April 1, 2021

Kelly’s proclamation says, Lasso knows what it means to be “Kansas nice.”

I, Laura Kelly, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF KANSAS, do hereby proclaim Ted Lasso as Kansas Coach of the Year in Kansas and I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing Coach Lasso and congratulating him for this significant, preeminent, and definitely not made up award (which can be done by tweeting at @TedLasso). Gov. Kelly’s Proclamation

