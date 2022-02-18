KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC is showing off its new secondary jersey for the upcoming season.

The jersey, deemed State Line 3.0, pays an ode to the states of Kansas and Missouri by displaying a subtle 913 and 816 for both area codes.

The all-dark indigo kit has a mark above the player’s name and number honoring both sides of the state line: the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Rosedale Memorial Arch. The neck tape also boasts the mantra “Two states. One City. One Club.”

The saying that unites the region over its celebration of soccer and Sporting was first featured on Sporting’s new primary kit in 2021 and now links the two jerseys in 2022.

Sporting will host a State Line Block Party, presented by Michelob Ultra and adidas, on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the heart of West 39th Street.

Festivities are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT – including live music, yard games and drink specials – and the watch party will feature a large LED screen for viewing Sporting KC’s nationally-televised season opener against Atlanta United FC live at 2 p.m. CT.

The fan event is open to attendees of all ages, however fans are required to reserve a free ticket via SeatGeek in advance.

Fans can place pre-orders online at MLSstore.com, or sign up to be notified by SportingStyle – and receive free jersey customization – when the new secondary kit is in stock at Children’s Mercy Park.