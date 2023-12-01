KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City has made some changes to the roster for the 2024 MLS season, including saying goodbye to two longtime players.

Sporting has exercised contract options for eight players: Stephen Afrifa, Willy Agada, Robert Castellanos, Jake Davis, Danny Flores, Chris Rindov, Johnny Russell and Remi Walter.

Cam Duke, Gadi Kinda and Kendall McIntosh are out of contract with the club. Sporting extended a bona fide offer to Kinda.

Sporting has declined contract options for Roger Espinoza, Kortne Ford, Felipe Gutierrez and Graham Zusi.

Zusi’s departure comes after spending his whole 15-year career with the club. Zusi was the longest tenured player at one club in league history. He also has a team-record seven all-star selections.

He is Sporting’s all-time leader in appearances, starts and minutes across all competitions. Zusi also ranks second in assists and total goal contributions.

Espinosa spent 14 seasons with the club. He helped win three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Titles. He is Sporting’s all-time Open Cup appearance leader and is tied with Zusi for third on club charts with 21 appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Across all competitions, the former MLS All-Star midfielder ranks second in team history in appearances and minutes, while sitting fifth in assists.

Sporting KC’s current roster now consists of two goal keepers, nine defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards.