Sporting KC beats LA Galaxy 2-0, taking first place in conference

CARSON, Calif. — Johnny Russell scored in the 81st minute and Khiry Shelton added a stoppage-time goal to help Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday night.

Much of the game was a series of saves by each goalie. Tim Melia had his work cut out for him as the Galaxy came out on the offensive. LA had 18 shots on goal compared to KC’s 12.

The Galaxy also won in possession, controlling the ball 54% of the game.

However, KC started attacking more in the second half. Russell had a hard left-footed shot saved, but it returned directly at him and he poked a high-arcing header into the left corner of the goal. It was his first goal of the season.

Shelton then scored on a breakaway for Sporting in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the Galaxy had pushed its numbers forward in search of a tying goal. It was his first goal of the season, too.

Sporting (8-3-2) now sits in first place in the Western Conference. The team tied the Seattle Sounders for points in the Western Conference, but Seattle has one less game and one less win. The Sounders have no losses, but five draws, compared to KC’s two draws and three losses.