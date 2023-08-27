KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC is back in MLS regular season play.

After falling in the round of 32 in Leagues Cup, the double blue got about three weeks off and came back to a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes to welcome themselves back to the MLS playoff hunt.

Sporting got off to a hot start, taking a 2-0 lead into the half with goals from Dániel Sallói and Johnny Russell.

Erik Thommy blasted a goal home in the 69th minute with an assist from Nemanja Radoja to seal the win.

In second-half stoppage time, goalkeeper Tim Melia saved a Carlos Gruezo penalty kick to seal the clean sheet for SKC.

It’s going to be a race to the finish with eight matches left in the season and Sporting two spots from a playoff position.

SKC is 7-8-11, 11th in the MLS Western Conference and hosts new rival St. Louis SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.