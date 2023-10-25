KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is moving on to the next round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

After the game settled at a scoreless draw, SKC won when the game went immediately to penalty kicks after the second half.

Sporting limited San Jose to no shots and only 34% possession at the half.

Sporting Kansas City dominated the point of attack by outshooting San Jose (18-5) and creating more chances (14-5).

In the 71st minute, a Johnny Russell free kick sailed left past the goal. Russell won another free kick in the 79th minute, but his left-footed shot bounced off of the right post.

Forward Dániel Sallói was in the box for a prime goal in the 90th minute, but SJ keeper Daniel De Sousa Brita made a point-blank save.

In the penalty kicks, Russell went first for SKC and sent a left-footed shot to the top right corner of the net for Sporting’s first goal.

Cristian Espinoza went first for San Jose. and his right-footed shot was saved by SKC keeper Tim Melia.

For Sporting’s second PK, Alan Pulido’s slow right-footed shot that went right down the middle was saved by the left foot of De Sousa Brita.

For SJ’s second shot, captain Jackson Yuell sent his right-footed shot high over the goal to make the count 1-0 SKC in two tries.

Sporting midfielder Erik Thommy sent the club’s third shot to the right corner for their second goal.

San Jose’s Jack Skahan got their first goal of PKs by sending his right-footed shot past Melia in the left corner to make the count 2-1 SKC in three attempts.

Midfielder Gadi Kinda sent his right-footed shot to the left corner for SKC’s third goal of PKs.

SJ defender Carlos Akapo sent SJ’s second PK to make the count 3-2 Sporting in four attempts.

Sallói won the game for Sporting by kicking his right-footed shot in the upper middle of the net.

Sporting faces one seed, St. Louis City, in a best-of-three Round 1 that begins on Sunday at 9 p.m.