Sporting KC bringing local restaurants, other new food options to concession stands this season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City is kicking the concessions stands at Children's Mercy Park up at notch this season.

In celebration of its 25th season, the metro's Major League Soccer team is partnering with six local favorites, and it seems like the results will be delicious.

Starting with this Saturday's home-opener against the Houston Dynamo, here are the new locally based food and beverage options fans will find:

BRGR will be serving up its signature burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, tots and the Beyond Burger -- the first plant-based burger in Children's Mercy Park -- near Section 129. The local restaurant already has locations in KC's Power & Light, Prairie Village and Leawood.

will be serving up its signature burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, tots and the Beyond Burger -- the first plant-based burger in Children's Mercy Park -- near Section 129. The local restaurant already has locations in KC's Power & Light, Prairie Village and Leawood. You'll find Taco Republic in the South Stand Concourse this season. Grab street-style tacos, chips, salsa guacamole and even margaritas from their food truck. Outside the stadium, you can find this local favorite in KCK.

in the South Stand Concourse this season. Grab street-style tacos, chips, salsa guacamole and even margaritas from their food truck. Outside the stadium, you can find this local favorite in KCK. It's not Kansas City if there isn't barbecue, which is where the American Royal comes in. They'll be dishing up classics like pulled pork, brisket and burnt ends -- plus new creations -- in Section 127.

comes in. They'll be dishing up classics like pulled pork, brisket and burnt ends -- plus new creations -- in Section 127. Wesport's Port Fonda is bringing even more Mexican cuisine to Sporting fans. Located inside the renovated Wise Power Shield Club, their menu will be constantly rotating and feature favorites like chimichangas, esquite asado and margaritas.

is bringing even more Mexican cuisine to Sporting fans. Located inside the renovated Wise Power Shield Club, their menu will be constantly rotating and feature favorites like chimichangas, esquite asado and margaritas. If you need a caffeine hit, local roaster Parisi Coffee will be serving cups of java at the concourse and in other spaces throughout the stadium. Sporting and Parisi even plan to "launch a unique line of coffee blends and unveil a special-edition shandy."

will be serving cups of java at the concourse and in other spaces throughout the stadium. Sporting and Parisi even plan to "launch a unique line of coffee blends and unveil a special-edition shandy." Last on the local list is West Bottoms distillery J. Rieger & Co., which will offer up signature cocktails and more at Children's Mercy Park. The partnership includes a special collectible bottle of Rieger's Kansas City Whiskey that just debuted in late February.

Plus, Sporting is adding five other concession stand options throughout the stadium:

Brat & Brau will dish up giant brats, pretzels, "brat-chos" and more in Section 101.

will dish up giant brats, pretzels, "brat-chos" and more in Section 101. In Section 114, Kickin' Chicken is serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, curly fries and more.

is serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, curly fries and more. Fans will find chicken and falafel curry bowls, wraps and more at World's Kitchen in Section 117.

in Section 117. The Market is great for fans looking for grab-and-go options. They'll have subs, sandwiches, wraps, salads, cookies and more in Section 119.

is great for fans looking for grab-and-go options. They'll have subs, sandwiches, wraps, salads, cookies and more in Section 119. In Section 122, El Capitan, presented by Corona, is serving up nachos, tacos, empanadas, margaritas -- and of course, Corona beer.

New this season, fans looking for a good deal on food can get the Sporting Value Menu, which is available in the Budweiser Brew House and all concession stands except The Market. The menu offers $5 hot dogs, nachos and pretzels and $4 popcorn at every match.

Ready to go to a game and try some new food? Find Sporting KC's regular season schedule here.