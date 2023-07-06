KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is bringing back an old friend midway through the season.

SKC has signed Chilean midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez for a second stint in the double blue.

Gutiérrez comes back to KC from a short period with Al Wasl in the United Arab Emirates Pro League. He tallied two goals and two assists in 12 matches with Al Wasl.

The 32-year-old was a pivotal piece for Sporting from 2018 to 2020 when Sporting reached the 2018 MLS semifinal, the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal and the 2020 MLS quarterfinals. In that time he scored 19 goals with eight assists in 70 matches with the club.

Gutiérrez spent some time with Chilean club Universidad Católica and the Colorado Rapids before Al Wasl.

Sporting is working their way up from the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are just one point outside of a playoff spot and have three games left before the league pauses for Leagues Cup play: an annual, month-long, CONCACAF-sanctioned tournament between 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs.

Sporting hits the road to face the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.