Sporting KC celebrates ‘The First 25 Years of Major League Soccer in Kansas City’ with exclusive book

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Major league soccer was born in 1996 when 10 teams came together to play the inaugural season.
Among the debuting teams was the Kansas City Wiz.
25 years and a rebrand later, Sporting Kansas City is celebrating being part of the inception of Major League Soccer by gifting season ticket members an exclusive book, “One Club: The First 25 Years of Major League Soccer in Kansas City.”
The exclusive 208-page book will feature untold, anecdotes and interviews from club legends and passionate supporters.
Fans will see accounts from Wizards legends Preki, Mo Johnston, Tony Meola, Jimmy Conrad and Jimmy Nielsen and Sporting KC players Roger Espinoza, Graham Zusi, Tim Melia and Matt Besler.
Season ticket holders will be able to pick their books up at Mazuma Plaza starting at 5:30 p.m. before the season opener watch party at Children’s Mercy Park on April 17. Additional opportunities will be available at the first four regular season home games.
“One Club” will be released to the general public later this year.