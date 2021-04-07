Sporting KC celebrates ‘The First 25 Years of Major League Soccer in Kansas City’ with exclusive book

15 Oct 2000: A view of the Kansas City Wizards celebrating their victory after the MLS Cup 2000 Game against the Chicago Fire at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. The Wizards defeated the Fire 1-0.Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Major league soccer was born in 1996 when 10 teams came together to play the inaugural season.

Among the debuting teams was the Kansas City Wiz.

25 years and a rebrand later, Sporting Kansas City is celebrating being part of the inception of Major League Soccer by gifting season ticket members an exclusive book, “One Club: The First 25 Years of Major League Soccer in Kansas City.”

We're celebrating our club's 25-year anniversary with the stories of how it all came to be.



📖 𝑶𝒏𝒆 𝑪𝒍𝒖𝒃: 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐹𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 25 𝑌𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑀𝑎𝑗𝑜𝑟 𝐿𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑢𝑒 𝑆𝑜𝑐𝑐𝑒𝑟 𝑖𝑛 𝐾𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑎𝑠 𝐶𝑖𝑡𝑦, a Season Ticket Member exclusive gift. pic.twitter.com/aqKvL9gfgv — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 7, 2021

The exclusive 208-page book will feature untold, anecdotes and interviews from club legends and passionate supporters.

Fans will see accounts from Wizards legends Preki, Mo Johnston, Tony Meola, Jimmy Conrad and Jimmy Nielsen and Sporting KC players Roger Espinoza, Graham Zusi, Tim Melia and Matt Besler.

Season ticket holders will be able to pick their books up at Mazuma Plaza starting at 5:30 p.m. before the season opener watch party at Children’s Mercy Park on April 17. Additional opportunities will be available at the first four regular season home games.

“One Club” will be released to the general public later this year.