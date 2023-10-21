KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is headed to the postseason.

A 3-1 win over Minnesota United and a Portland Timbers loss secured Sporting KC’s eighth-place spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sporting rose from 10th place to eighth place with a win, a San Jose Earthquakes tie and a Portland Timbers loss, which dropped them out of postseason play.

Sporting got the scoring started with a Johnny Russell goal in the 28th minute. Russell booted home a left-footer from the right side of the box.

Three minutes later, Dániel Sallói sent a cross right in front of the goalkeeper to midfielder Remi Walter, who snuck it by Minnesota’s Dayne St. Clair for the second goal of the match.

It was Sallói’s second assist on the night.

Russell got his brace when he blocked a Michael Boxall pass in the box and sent a slow roller past him in the 78th minute.

Right after Russell subbed out of the game, Minnesota got on the board with a Boxall header from an Emanuel Reynoso cross.

Sporting dominated Minnesota with more shots (12-7), more chances created (8-6) and limited the club to three shots on target and one corner.

Sporting’s defense was stout with goalkeeper Tim Melia only facing three shots on target and garnered two saves.

SKC will host the San Jose Earthquakes in a single-elimination Wild Card match on Wednesday, October 25.

If Sporting advances to Round One, they would face St. Louis City SC in a best-of-three series that could start as early as Saturday, October 28.