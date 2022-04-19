KANSAS CITY, Kan. — When Sporting Kansas City hosts the Columbus Crew Saturday night, local college fans will be able to represent their school colors in the stands.

The theme for Saturday’s game is “College Night” and ticket packages are available for purchase that will include a co-branded scarf for the University of Kansas, University of Missouri, Kansas State University, University of Missouri – Kansas City, and Johnson County Community College.

Ticket packages range from $34 for the South Stand and $40 for the east stand.

Sporting KC host the Crew in search of their third win of the season and look to break their three-game losing streak on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.