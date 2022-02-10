KANSAS CITY, Kan. — When Sporting Kansas City take the field for the first time in 2022, a new sponsor will be displayed on each player’s chest.

Compass Minerals will be the new main jersey sponsor until 2028. The company released a new logo as part of the partnership.

“As the presenting partner on the front of our jerseys for the next seven seasons, Compass Minerals will now, quite literally, be part of the fabric of our club,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said. “We’re tremendously proud to shine an even bigger and brighter spotlight on our standout partnership in such a highly-visible and integrated fashion.”

Compass Minerals debuted as the club’s sleeve sponsor in 2020, but now will feature on the home kit and soon-to-be-released new secondary kit design.

Since 2018, the Overland Park-based company has partnered and supported several Sporting KC initiatives and programs like The Victory Lap, Sporting Club Awards and a youth soccer scholarship program to help Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City to play in the Sporting Recreation League.

Compass Minerals will continue as the naming rights partner for Sporting KC’s training facility and youth soccer complex.