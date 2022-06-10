KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City defender Kayden Pierre was fined by Major League Soccer for embellishment against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In the 66th minute of the game on May 28, Pierre ran onto a loose ball inside the Whitecaps’ penalty area and fell to the ground over the outstretched leg of defender Vancouver defender Florian Jungwirth.

Slow-mo and replay cameras show that contact was never made between Jungwirth and Pierre.

The league fined Pierre an undisclosed amount for simulation.

Pierre subbed in for Ben Sweat to start the second half in the 1-0 loss at home.

The 19-year-old homegrown product was making just his third appearance of the season.

Sporting host 2021 Supporters Shield winners the New England Revolution on Sunday at 2 p.m.