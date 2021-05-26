Sporting KC defender Jaylin Lindsey recognized as ‘top young-player’ in week 6

Sporting Kansas City defender Jaylin Lindsey runs during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting won 3-0.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — 21-year-old Jaylin Lindsey has made regular appearances both off the bench and as a starter this season and after slotting home his first career MLS goal in a 3-1 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes, the academy product is getting some recognition from the league.

With an injured Graham Zusi, Lindsey has started in five matches this season and played in all seven.

Lindsey’s performance earned him a spot on MLSsoccer.com writer Charles Boehm’s “Top 5 young-player performances from MLS Week 6” list alongside Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa (22), FC Cincinnati’s Gustavo Vallecilla (21), CF Montreal’s Djordje Mihailovic (22) and FC Dallas’ Tanner Tessmann (19).

A fun battle is developing at SKC’s right back slot between their talented young homegrown from Charlotte and 34-year-old icon Graham Zusi, who recently returned from a long-term foot injury only to be sidelined by a quad issue as Sporting jetted out to San Jose over the weekend. Lindsey took advantage of that circumstance by producing his best performance of the season and maybe even his MLS career, completing 88% of his passes, making 17 defensive actions and winning most of his duels, then capping it all off with his debut professional goal in a solid 3-1 win. His goals added number was 0.30, one of the best among young players this weekend. Lindsey’s first-team progression has been kind of a slow burn compared to, say, his fellow academy import Gianluca Busio. His skill set is not quite as head-turning to the naked eye. But the 21-year-old has everything needed to succeed as a modern fullback and this might be the year he makes the jump. Charles Boehm – MLSsoccer.com

Despite coming off the bench in two games, Lindsey is sixth on the team in minutes played behind Daniel Salloi, Andreu Fontas, Khiry Shelton, Gianluca Busio and Luis Martins.

Buzzing to have scored my first goal for the club!🤩 What a performance by the team! Let’s keep it going ⚽️💙 https://t.co/ObN5MIRceJ — Jaylin Lindsey (@JaylinLindsey) May 23, 2021

Lindsey signed with the senior team in September 2017 as the third-youngest signing in Sporting KC history. He played for the the club’s U-16 and U-18 squads as well as the U-17 and U-20 squads for the United States Men’s National Team.

Fellow SKC youngsters Gianluca Busio and Kaveh Rad earned honorable mentions on Boehm’s list.