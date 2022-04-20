KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City defender Kayden Pierre will join the United States U-20 men’s national team for training camp in Carson, California this week.

Pierre is the second Sporting player to join the U-20 side this year, joining Jayvin Van Deventer, who was called up in January.

The 19-year-old made his MLS debut on March 12 when he was subbed on for Graham Zusi on the road against the Colorado Rapids.

In 2021 with Sporting Kansas City II in the USL Championship, Pierre led the team in starts and minutes and added two assists.

Pierre made appearances 3 appearances for the US U-20 side in November, playing against Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.