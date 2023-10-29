ST. LOUIS — Sporting Kansas City shocked the nation by defeating St. Louis City SC 4-1 in Game 1 of Round 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Defender Logan Ndenbe got the scoring started with a left-footed shot outside the box off of an assist from striker Alan Pulido in the 27th minute.

St. Louis defender Tim Parker equalized the match two minutes later from the center of the box.

Sporting added two more goals from Rémi Walter (assist from Dániel Sallói) and Gadi Kinda (assist from Khiry Shelton) to take a 3-1 lead into halftime.

Sallói scored in the 60th minute when a Kinda corner kick sent a Pulido header to Sallói for a 4-1 lead.

This is Sporting KC’s second win over STL all-time with the other side being in its inaugural season.

SKC outshot STL (15-10, 11-6 shots on target) and created more chances (11-4) with St. Louis also getting five yellow cards on the night with 17 fouls.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia also added five saves.

Eight seed SKC hosts one seed St. Louis on Sunday at 4 p.m., which could see Sporting pull off a huge upset if they win the best of three series at home.