KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC has been on a tear for the past five weeks.

SKC beat Austin FC 4-1 on Saturday night to go unbeaten in their last seven of eight regular season matches.

Alan Pulido started off the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute. Robert Castellanos made it 2-0 in the 47th minute on a free kick to score his first goal in the double blue.

Pulido scored his second goal of the game in the 57th minute and Austin responded shortly after to make it 3-1.

Khiry Shelton’s goal in the 89th minute topped off the win for SKC.

Sporting has played their way into eighth place in the Western Conference after a historically bad opening to the season.

They are now 5-8-5 in a wide open conference and will host LAFC on Saturday at 7:30.