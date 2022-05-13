KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a nail-biting overtime victory over FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City will host another Texas team in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

Thursday night’s draw revealed the Houston Dynamo will travel to Children’s Mercy Park on May 24 or 25* with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. (*Time TBD)

The Round of 16 matchup will be the fifth meeting between the clubs in the last six U.S. Open Cup tournaments.

In 2015 and 2017, Sporting’s wins over the Dynamo propelled them to being crowned Open Cup champions.

In 2018, Houston’s victory over Sporting helped lead them to hoist their first ever Open Cup trophy.

Sporting is one of 13 remaining MLS clubs that advanced to the Round of 16, while two USL Championship clubs and one USL League 1 club round out the final three slots.

Union Omaha is the first USL League 1 club to ever participate in the Round of 16.

U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Houston Dynamo at Sporting Kansas City

Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy

Nashville SC at Louisville City

Union Omaha at Minnesota United

Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls

New England Revolution at New York City FC

Inter Miami FC at Orlando City SC

San Jose Earthquakes at Sacramento Republic