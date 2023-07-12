KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Every so often, Johnny Russell shows why he is the heart and soul of Sporting Kansas City.

The Scottish striker was a big part of Sporting’s 2-2 draw over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

In the 30th minute, Russell kicked a beautiful lob to Dániel Sallói for the first goal of the game.

Six minutes later, Russell got his own goal after fighting thru traffic in the box off an assist from Erik Thommy.

Real Salt Lake answered back with a Danny Musovski goal in the first minute of the second half.

After an aggressive tackle on Sporting defender Dany Rosero, RSL’s Julio Anderson equalized the match in the 72nd minute.

Down the stretch, both Sporting’s goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh and RSL’s keeper Gavin Beavers made phenomenal saves to keep the draw on the table.

Sporting has a tight turn before they hit the road to face Austin FC on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.