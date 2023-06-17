KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It was a very emotional game on Saturday night for Sporting KC that ended in a loss.

Several fouls and no calls led to a 2-1 LAFC road win over Sporting.

After a VAR review gave Alan Pulido a penalty kick, he struck it home in the 17th minute for an early Sporting lead.

In the second half, a Denil Maldonado header tied the match in the 48th minute. Another header that would have given LAFC the lead shortly after the equalizer was taken off the board for offsides on Aaron Long.

In the 90th minute, Carlos Vela helped LAFC take the lead with a late goal, although many fans called for offsides. A review kept it on the board.

Shortly after, Nemanja Radoja connected with Roger Espinoza, who sent a header in for an equalizer, but was called off after a review called a foul on Khiry Shelton.

SKC dominated the stat sheet in chances created, shots/shots on goal and possession.

Sporting is 5-9-5, good for 11th in the Western Conference and have a short break before they go to face the other LA team in California, LA Galaxy, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.