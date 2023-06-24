KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC puts another match in the loss column.

Sporting lost at home on Saturday night to Chicago Fire 1-0 after giving up an early goal.

Chicago got their lone goal early in the second half thanks to Fabian Herbers who knocked one in off of a rebound in the box.

SKC spent the majority of the second half in Chicago territory but couldn’t muster a goal. Sporting owned possession having the ball 66% of the match along with more crossers and more corners than Chicago.

Sporting is now 5-11-6 on the season which makes for 12th in the MLS Western Conference more than halfway through the season.

The double blue get a full week’s rest before they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.