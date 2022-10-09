FRISCO, Texas — Sporting KC’s season ends in Texas with a loss to FC Dallas.

A 2-1 loss featured a Graham Zusi goal by Sporting and two Dallas goals from Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola.

After Dallas took a 1-0 lead in the first half, Zusi’s goal was the equalizer in the 51st minute.

Arriola scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute.

SKC ends their season at 11-16-7 and 12th in the MLS Western Conference. Dallas is headed to the MLS Cup Playoffs and will face the Minnesota United next week.

