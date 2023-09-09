FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami didn’t need their world-class striker to dispose of Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting KC lost 3-2 on the road to Miami, which was without Lionel Messi, who is with the Argentina national team.

Dániel Sallói started the scoring with a goal off a Felipe Gutiérrez shot that bounced off Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender’s hands in the ninth minute.

A foul from Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia gave Miami a penalty, which Leo Campana shot home to tie the match in the 29th minute.

Just before the half, defender DeAndre Yedlin danced open, shot a cross to Campana, and sent a header past Melia for a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Miami caught Sporting unprepared. While Andreu Fontàs was arguing a handball foul with the ref, Miami’s Sergio Busquets took the ball from his hands, quickly reset the ball and sent a deep pass to Facundo Farías, who got the third score of the match for Miami.

Alan Pulido pulled Sporting within one goal with a goal in the 78th minute with an assist from midfielder Erik Thommy.

Sporting created several chances in the box towards the end of the match and got a spark from attacker Willy Agada when he subbed in the 71st minute.

Sporting had more shots (15-10) and created more chances (11-8) than Miami.

With six matches left on the schedule, SKC remains two points outside of a playoff spot. Sporting continues their road trip, facing Minnesota United on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.