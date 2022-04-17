LOS ANGELES — Three consecutive goals for LAFC gave Sporting KC a 3-1 loss, their third straight.

After an own goal in the 38th minute gave Sporting a 1-0 lead, Cristian Arango scored in the 44th minute with the equalizer.

In the second half, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored a marvelous goal to take the lead in the 70th minute; José Cifuentes put a cherry on top with a goal eight minutes later.

Diego Palacios made up for his own goal with assists on the first two goals for LAFC. Both teams littered the game with 36 combined penalties (17 for Sporting).

The loss moves Sporting to 2-6 on the season.

SKC comes home to host the Columbus Crew next Saturday at 7:30 CT p.m.

