Sporting KC eliminated from MLS Playoffs after 3-0 loss to Minnesota United

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s playoff run came to an end Thursday night in front of the home crowd at Children’s Mercy Park.
Despite a strong start for Sporting KC, several attempts on goal were rejected. Then Minnesota United scored three times in the first half, and Sporting was unable to respond, leading to a disappointing 3-0 loss for Kansas City and an end to their season.
Fourth-seeded Minnesota will now advance to the MLS Western Conference finals and play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.
Kevin Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.
Bakaye Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.