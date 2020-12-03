Sporting KC eliminated from MLS Playoffs after 3-0 loss to Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City defender Jaylin Lindsey (26) stands on the field while Minnesota United players celebrate after their MLS soccer match Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Kansas City, Kan. Minnesota won 3-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s playoff run came to an end Thursday night in front of the home crowd at Children’s Mercy Park.

Despite a strong start for Sporting KC, several attempts on goal were rejected. Then Minnesota United scored three times in the first half, and Sporting was unable to respond, leading to a disappointing 3-0 loss for Kansas City and an end to their season.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota will now advance to the MLS Western Conference finals and play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup finals.

Kevin Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Bakaye Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.