KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Sporting KC’s roster, eight of their players are at the age of 22 and under.

Two of those players, Logan Ndenbe (22, 90 minutes vs. Atlanta United) and Marino Tzionis (20, 13 minutes vs. Atlanta) made their MLS debuts in Atlanta on Sunday. Manager Peter Vermes and several players say they’re encouraged by the play by those players.

Vermes said the pandemic has made getting work visas tough for international players so leadership will be a big part of their development this season.

“Guys like Roger Espinoza and Graham Zusi are in a good place to kind of help with that assimilation for those guys because they can walk them, talk them through things that happened especially early on to get them to understand what their responsibilities are,” Vermes said.

Thanks to the U22 initiative, there are three extra slots for young players to develop and play like Tzionis. Daniel Sallói said he remembers being a young player and trying to do so much all at once.

“It’s very difficult to be a sub.”

“When you’re a sub you can just guess when you step on the field and then you wanna do everything and then you’re out of breath after five minutes,” Sallói said.

“It’s always nice to see when guys come in and do well as substitutes because it helps a lot for the team.”

With the season opener coming up on Saturday, all the players have talked about their excitement of being home and with a new crop of young bucks coming up, the future is bright.

“The young guys have so much talent. It’s unbelievable, to be honest,” veteran forward Khiry Shelton said.

“Growing up, I didn’t have the environment they have now. They’re here to learn and they’re willing to learn and that’s special. In a couple years, they’re gonna be top.”