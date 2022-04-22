KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another Sporting Kansas City homegrown youth product is headed to train with a United States men’s national team youth team.

Forward Ozzie Cisneros is headed to Carson, California to train with the Unite States U-19 men’s youth national team.

The 18-year-old was called up to the U-15s in 2018 and 2019.

Cisneros started his professional career with Sporting in 2021 after making his way through the SKC Academy.

He made his senior team debut in a Leagues Cup match against Mexican-side Leon.

At 16 years of age, Cisneros became the fourth-youngest MLS player in club history to sign with a top-flight club.

In 2019 at the U-15 level, Cisneros scored two goals in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Costa Rica in the 2019 CONCACAF U-15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

Fellow youth product Kayden Pierre was called up to the U-20 age group of the USMNT.