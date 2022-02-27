ATLANTA, Ga. — Dom Dwyer’s return to MLS play sparked Atlanta United’s season-opening 3-1 win over Sporting KC.

The former Sporting KC forward scored a goal during stoppage time in the first half, thanks to an assist by Josef Matinez. Martinez had two assists on the day.

Martinez assisted on both first-half goals as Atlanta took a 2-0 lead before the half.

Sporting showed some life in the second half with a Daniel Sallói goal at the 85th minute, but a Caleb Wiley goal at the 89th minute sealed the win for AU.

Head coach Peter Vermes and Sallói credited Atlanta’s raucous crowd with helping Atlanta play a good game along with Atlanta’s team speed.

“I thought at times, we were actually fine in the game,” Vermes said.

“So I don’t think the speed of the game was the concern. I think it was just that you can’t give away silly balls in those situations we did.”

Sporting will host Houston Dynamo FC next Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m.