Sporting KC falls in the Western Conference Semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday would have put Sporting KC in the Western Conference Finals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Instead, a late goal by Bobby Wood of RSL in the 91st minute lifted them to the Western Conference Finals.
SKC’s Johnny Russell started the scoring with a penalty kick that hit in the right corner in the 24th minute.
In the second half in the 72nd minute, RSL’s Anderson Julio headed in the equalizer with a pass from Andrew Brody.
The 4 seed Portland Timbers defeated the number 1 seed Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving day to put themselves on the road to Kansas City.
They defeated Minnesota United FC in the opening round.
Sporting defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 in the opening round to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.
A time and date for the Western Conference Final is yet to be determined.