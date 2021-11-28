Sporting KC falls in the Western Conference Semifinals

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 28: Gadi Kinda #17 of Sporting Kansas City controls the ball as Jonathan Menendez #10 and Aaron Herrera #22 of Real Salt Lake defend during the Major League Soccer Playoff game at Children’s Mercy Park on November 28, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday would have put Sporting KC in the Western Conference Finals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Instead, a late goal by Bobby Wood of RSL in the 91st minute lifted them to the Western Conference Finals.

SKC’s Johnny Russell started the scoring with a penalty kick that hit in the right corner in the 24th minute.

In the second half in the 72nd minute, RSL’s Anderson Julio headed in the equalizer with a pass from Andrew Brody.

The 4 seed Portland Timbers defeated the number 1 seed Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving day to put themselves on the road to Kansas City.

They defeated Minnesota United FC in the opening round.

Sporting defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 in the opening round to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

A time and date for the Western Conference Final is yet to be determined.

