KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s triumphant season ended in Houston as they fell 1-0 to the Houston Dynamo on Sunday night in the MLS Cup Western Semifinals.

Houston’s Franco Escobar scored the lone goal with a header off of a Héctor Herrera corner kick in the 39th minute.

Sporting was out-shot (14-11), out-possessed (63.5%-36.5%) and created fewer chances than Houston (11-6), but had more shots on target (4-3).

One of Sporting’s last chances came from striker Willy Agada, who had a chance in the box in stoppage time, but was blocked by Houston’s Micael in the box in the 94th minute.

Sporting’s season ends after a dramatic turnaround after going from winless in their first 10 matches to fighting their way to a Wild Card spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

They beat San Jose in the Wild Card match and then swept 1-seed cross-state rival St. Louis City SC in the Round One of the playoffs.

After a three-week break that included an international break, Sporting ended their season in Houston where the 4-seed Dynamo face the winner of 2-seed Seattle Sounders FC and 3-seed LAFC in the Western Conference Finals.