Daniel Salloi celebrates after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Hungarian Assassin is here to stay with Sporting Kansas City!

Forward Daniel Salloi signed a four-year deal keeping him in Kansas City until 2026.

“I feel lucky to be at this club and I am very excited for my future here in Kansas City,” Salloi said. “My professional journey has been so rewarding because we’re an ambitious club with amazing fans. It’s an honor to be a part of this culture and I’m happy to continue pursuing my long-term goals at Sporting KC.”

The deal comes days after he tied the lead for most game-winning goals (13) in club history.

“I’ve been here for a while and I love this club. As an attacking player, you look for those records because they improve your game,” Salloi said after the match against the San Jose Earthquakes. “You have to have smaller goals individually as well to get better. This is big time. I’m glad to be part of such a great club’s history.”

Salloi has found the back of the net 37 times in 139 games since joining the first team, including 16 in 2021 during his MVP-caliber season. He has also collected 21 assists.

The Hungarian is the club’s all-time leading scorer in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Sporting KC has a 30-4-6 record when Salloi gets on the score sheet.

The 26-year-old became the first Sporting KC Homegrown product to earn an MLS All-Star selection in 2021.

Salloi made his international debut with the Hungarian national team in September 2021.