KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is no longer in last place in the MLS Western Conference.

A 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes helped Sporting rise to 12th in the standings.

Dániel Sallói scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes into the match.

This is Sporting’s second win in a row after last week’s win over the Portland Timbers.

SKC hits the road to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 4th.