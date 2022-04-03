VANCOUVER, B.C. — A goal in the 73rd minute gave Vancouver Whitecaps FC a win over Sporting Kansas City.

Ryan Raposo snuck the ball in right past Sporting goalie Tim Melia.

Both teams had chances to score (12 shots for VW, 11 for SKC) and Vancouver took advantage of one of the last opportunities they had.

SKC is 2-4-0 and is 10th in the Western Conference.

They will be at home next Saturday on April 9th vs. Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m.

