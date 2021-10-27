Sporting KC goalkeeper handed one-game suspension after tackle on Seattle Sounders forward

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 13: Goalkeeper Tim Melia #29 of Sporting Kansas City directs his teammates against the Minnesota United FC in the second half at Children’s Mercy Park on September 13, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia will miss Wednesday’s home match after being handed a one-game suspension by the Major League Soccer Disciplinary Committee for his tackle on Seattle Sounders forward Cristian Roldan on Saturday.

In the 56th minute of the game, Melia and Roldan were involved in a scuffle that led to the goalkeeper wrapping his arm around Roldan’s shoulders and taking him to the ground.

After VAR review, the referee issued a yellow card to Melia and to Roldan’s teammate and brother, Alex Roldan, who got involved to defend his teammate.

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension. MLS Disciplinary Committee

The committee’s decision must be unanimous for the suspension to be handed down.

After Saturday’s game, the Professional Referee Organization said that “the observable conduct by Tim Melia did not rise to violent conduct due to the lack of brutality.”

Sporting Kansas City will be without their veteran backstop as they host the Los Angeles Galaxy and try to take over the No. 1 from the Sounders who lost Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper John Pulskamp will be the likely replacement in goal. He has played in 7 matches this season and started in 5 matches, including the start of the season as Melia returned from injury.