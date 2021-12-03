Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp gets USMNT call-up

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) reacts at the end of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With an upcoming friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter called up a majority-MLS roster including Sporting Kansas City’s backup goalkeeper.

John Pulskamp will have his chance to earn his first ever cap with the national team on Dec. 18, just two hours away from his hometown of Bakersfield, California.

Pulskamp is one of 12 call-ups that will attend a USMNT camp for the first time.

📞 The @USMNT is calling!



Goalkeeper John Pulskamp will join the USMNT ahead of a December international friendly.



📰: https://t.co/aBUsePj7m7#SportingKC | @Herbalife pic.twitter.com/2cUEdVPtBX — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) December 3, 2021

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United), Justin Che (FC Dallas), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Pulskamp started six games for Sporting KC this season due to Tim Melia’s injury and suspension.

He earned his first career clean sheet against the Los Angeles Galaxy, the team he played for at the academy level.

Pulskamp tallied 13 saves and a 65% save percentage in those six games.

The 20-year-old will fight for a spot with the Chicago Fire’s Gabriel Slolina, 17, who is also looking for his first cap, and New England Revolution’s Matt Turner, who already has 12 caps with the national team and helped the Revolution to win the Supporter’s Shield.

The United States will kickoff against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.