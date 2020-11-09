Sporting KC grabs West’s top seed after blanking Real Salt Lake

Sporting KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANDY, Utah — Khiry Shelton and Erik Hurtado sandwiched a pair of goals around intermission and Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the snow on Sunday night.

Sporting KC (12-6-3) clinched the top seed in the MLS Western Conference with the win. The club enters the postseason having won six of eight.

Shelton scored in a scrum at the 45th minute off a corner kick when the ball ricocheted off a pair of Real Salt Lake (5-10-7) defenders before entering the net.

After halftime, Hurtado beat sliding keeper David Ochoa, who extended beyond the net at the 48th minute.

2020 Elections

Check More Election Results

Oklahoma High School Scores

Popular

Latest

More News